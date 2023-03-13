Man accused of planting live pipe bombs under porch of New Hampshire home

A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he planted live pipe bombs under the porch of a home in New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a person who was seen placing a suspicious package under the deck of an apartment on Oak Street in Laconia around 1 p.m. Sunday found a trio of pipe bombs wrapped together in a grocery bag, according to the Laconia Police Department.

A state police bomb squad was called to the apartment after officers determined that the bag was indeed an explosive device. The bombs were ultimately detonated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Tirar Tortorello, who was allegedly caught on video planting the bag, was arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Union Avenue. Police noted that 53-year-old was staying with friends in the same apartment building where he dropped off the bombs.

Tortorello is slated to face a judge Monday afternoon in Belknap Superior Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

