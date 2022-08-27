Man accused of plowing car through Wisconsin Christmas parade escorted out of court after outbursts

The man accused of plowing his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, fatally striking six people, dozed off during a court appearance before lashing out at the judge and then shoving a deputy attempting to escort him to the exit.

Darrell Brooks is facing a slew of charges, including six count of first-degree intentional homicide, in connection with the deadly incident.

Hundreds of revelers were milling about in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, when Brooks allegedly drove a vehicle through the parade route. Footage from the scene later posted on the City of Waukesha Facebook page shows a red SUV racing down the roadway while a marching band passes and plays “Jingle Bells.”

In video published by WISN-TV, Brooks can be seen snoozing in his seat and calling the legal proceedings a political sham during a motions hearing on Friday.

“All this political,” he tells the judge. “You sit up here and act like you know me. People like you — you don’t know nothing about where I come from.”

His outburst prompted a warning from Judge Jennifer Dorow, who urged him to behave better after the lunch break. He can also be seen briefly brawling with a deputy as the judge reprimands him.

“Don’t push me dog,” he says to a deputy.

“Don’t push back then. Don’t push back,” the deputy responds.

“Push me again,” the suspect says.

Brooks can also be seen sitting quietly when court resumes, but then tells Dorow: “I really don’t want to be here right now.”

In the end, he was charged with contempt and escorted from the courtroom. If convicted on just one count of intentional homicide, Brooks will face life in prison.