Man accused of pointing gun at Liberty Hill construction workers

Update: Jesse Cox pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct/discharging or displaying a firearm in 2017. It is a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months on probation.

Previously: A man pointed a gun at construction workers on a road in Liberty Hill on Friday because he wasn’t happy they were there, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jesse Cox, 61, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The Williamson County sheriff’s office was notified about the incident at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bar P Ranch Road in Liberty Hill, the affidavit said. It said Cox told a deputy he was on the road headed home when he drove up on a construction company vehicle parked along the road with workers inside of it. The document doesn’t say what kind of project the workers were working on.

The construction workers told the deputy Cox had pointed a pistol at them and threatened to kill them, the affidavit said.

The document said Cox was still at the scene when a deputy arrived.

Cox said he got out of his vehicle and pointed a 9mm handgun at the workers and threatened to kill them, the affidavit said. He said “he had seen the construction workers there before and was not happy with them being out there,” the document said.

Cox also said “the workers did not threaten him or his property and that he had just had enough of them being there,” the affidavit said.

Deputies later found four loaded pistols, including a 9mm pistol, the affidavit said. It didn’t say where the pistols were found.

Cox was released from the Williamson County Jail on Saturday after posting bail set at $30,000.

