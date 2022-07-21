UPDATE: Man accused of pointing gun at MercyOne Clinton, threatening doctor's life

Jul. 20—CLINTON — A Clinton man has been charged with first-degree harassment, accused of pointing a gun in the air and threatening to kill a staff member while in a MercyOne Clinton hospital room Tuesday.

Raymond C. Mitchell, 73, who was a patient in room 433 at the time of his arrest, is accused of making verbal threats that he would shoot a specific doctor if he saw him and displaying a gun while a nurse was in the room, according to court documents. The doctor was not in the room at the time the threats were made, court documents state.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said police were called to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, 1410 N. Fourth St., shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a man with a gun. The facility had been placed in lock-down mode and when police arrived, they were directed to the fourth-floor room. Gyrion said Tuesday in a press release that the investigation at the scene determined Mitchell drew the handgun out of a holster and pointed it in the air.

According to court records, Mitchell admitted to police that he did have a gun on him and that he did pull it out while making threats about the doctor. Mitchell told police, according to the affidavit, that the doctor allegedly had an affair with Mitchell's wife.

Police also interviewed the nurse who was in the room with Mitchell. She said she was scared for the doctor and for her own life and left the room to tell her supervisor.

Mitchell was taken into custody and booked into the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $2,000. He has since made bail and been released. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary hearing.