Man accused of pointing gun at roommate, telling him to leave apartment, Ga. deputies say

A man was charged after officials say he threatened his roommate.

According to a Floyd County arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, around 8 p.m. on Mar. 25, officers received reports of an assault from an apartment on Grasul Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Joahan Segura pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of his roommates during a dispute.

While holding the gun, the report said Segura told his roommate that “if he valued his life, he should leave the apartment.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Segura’s other two roommates called the police and told them what had happened.

Police did not say what led to the dispute.

Segura was charged with aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: