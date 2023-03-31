Man accused of pointing gun at roommate, telling him to leave apartment, Ga. deputies say
A man was charged after officials say he threatened his roommate.
According to a Floyd County arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, around 8 p.m. on Mar. 25, officers received reports of an assault from an apartment on Grasul Avenue.
The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Joahan Segura pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of his roommates during a dispute.
While holding the gun, the report said Segura told his roommate that “if he valued his life, he should leave the apartment.”
Segura’s other two roommates called the police and told them what had happened.
Police did not say what led to the dispute.
Segura was charged with aggravated assault.
