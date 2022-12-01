Man accused of pointing gun at Tulare County law enforcement dies

Man shot during standoff with deputies and officers in Tulare.

A man accused of stealing a pickup truck in Tulare is dead after officers and deputies say their commands were met with resistance.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Tulare police officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of South O Street in Tulare for an alarm blaring. Officers arrived and discovered a white Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the business. Police didn't say which business it was, but several tow yards and the Tulare County coroner's office is located on the block.

Tulare police issued a warning to local law enforcement for the pickup. Officers began looking for the stolen vehicle.

Around 1:10 Thursday morning, Tulare County sheriff’s deputies spotted the white truck in an orchard on Cartmill west of West Street in Tulare. At least two people were inside the truck. Deputies tried to get the men to surrender for more than 30 minutes.

Officers from Tulare came out to help deputies in the orchard.

"One of the men inside became uncooperative and did not follow commands given by deputies," sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said. "Deputies and officers pleaded with the man to comply with orders

The man refused. Deputies shot a Taser, but it didn’t work, Ritchie said.

"The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of officers and deputies," Ritchie added. It's unclear if the man fired any rounds.

Deputies and five Tulare officers opened fire at the man, hitting him several times. The subject, described only as a 38-year-old man, died at the scene after deputies rushed over to help the man. Police are questioning the other man. Additional details haven't been released.

The officers involved are on paid leave and will be asked to go through therapy before returning to work.

The Visalia Police Department is conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation. Tulare police will handle the stolen vehicle investigation.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Man accused of pointing gun at Tulare County law enforcement dies