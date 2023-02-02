Man accused of pointing rifle at police officers shot, killed, Calhoun police say

Calhoun police said officers shot and killed a man after he pointed a rifle at them Thursday morning.

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 heading north when he noticed broken glass on the front of the building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said the officer radioed for backup and entered the building, where he located a man inside the store holding a firearm.

When backup arrived, officers attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering. Pyle said the suspect continued to hold the rifle, pointing it at the officers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officers then fired their weapons and killed the suspect, according to Pyle.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pyle said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to perform the investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS: