Man accused in police shooting in Delafield charged with attacking fellow inmate

Nathanael Benton entered a not-guilty plea in court Monday to charges of stabbing an inmate in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail on Dec. 14.

Benton, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, throwing bodily substances, battery by prisoners, all felonies, and disorderly conduct a misdemeanor.

During the Jan. 24 preliminary hearing, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe testified that correctional officers found a sharpened toothbrush broken in two pieces in the cell. The victim, who survived the attack, had multiple lacerations to the head and neck, and was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two other inmates attempted to stop Benton's attack, but Benton threated to

kill them next and "aggressively charged to the door where the two witnesses were," Hoppe said. The two inmates backed off in fear, he added.

Two correctional officers entered the unit after the stabbing and saw Benton smashing the victim's head into the ground, Hoppe said. The officers used pepper spray, and while they attempted to restrain Benton, he began to resist, one of the staff sustained a lower leg injury, Hoppe said. Benton was restrained after other correctional staff arrived at the unit.

While he was with officers after the incident, Benton threw liquid from a milk carton at a correctional officer, said Hoppe. He claimed there were bodily fluids in the carton.

Benton's attorney, Jeffrey Jensen, argued at the hearing that the victim's injuries didn't necessarily show that Benton was trying to kill the victim.

He also said it wasn't clear that the liquid thrown at the correction officer was bodily fluid because the contents were never tested.

Benton pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Nevertheless, the court found probable cause and bound Benton over for trial.

Jensen filed a motion to substitute Judge Paul Bugenhagen. The clerk's office will set Benton's next court date once a new judge has been assigned.

Previous charges

Benton, of North Dakota, is also accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020, and continues to seek a change of venue in that case. He claims he would not receive a fair trial in Waukesha County.

He last appeared in court Jan. 10, waiting on a decision from the state appellate court on how the case will proceed.

Police arrested Benton Nov. 6, 2020, after he allegedly fired on two police officers following a hit-and-run that took place earlier that day.

