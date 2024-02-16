Man accused of posing as attorney, taking $40k from clients

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man is accused of pretending to be an attorney and stealing nearly $40,000 from several clients.

Glenis Campbell, 59, is facing three counts of impersonating a licensed professional and two counts of theft of property.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department are investigating three cases involving Campbell over the last three years.

A couple told deputies they were introduced to Glenis “Chip” Campbell in 2021, he told them he was an attorney and agreed to handle a workers comp case.

The victims said they paid Campbell $28,000 over two years for his services but became suspicious when Campbell refused to hand over receipts or paperwork.

The husband and wife said they contacted the Tennessee Bar Association and found out he was not an attorney. They also learned Campbell had been arrested before for posing as a lawyer.

According to court records, Campbell is also accused of agreeing to take a wrongful death case in 2021 and scamming a Memphis woman out of $7,600.

In October, a man contacted Memphis police after he said Campbell conned him out of $3,240.

The victim said he hired Campbell to represent him in a criminal case in Mississippi, but after he paid Campbell, he disappeared.

Memphis Police said they contacted the Mississippi Bar Association and found out Campbell was not a lawyer in Mississippi.

In 2008, Campbell was found guilty of impersonating a lawyer and sentenced to 150 days in the Shelby County Correctional Facility.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.

