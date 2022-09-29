Man accused of posing as U.S. agent appears poised to enter a plea -court filing

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A man who was accused earlier this year of posing as a federal law enforcement agent and providing lavish gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents appeared poised to plead guilty to federal fraud charges, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Haider Ali, 36, is preparing tentatively to plead guilty to conspiracy, bank fraud and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, the Justice Department said.

The charges were laid out in a superseding criminal information - a type of charging document that is typically only filed in cases involving a plea deal.

Ali was arrested in April along with Arian "Ari" Taherzadeh, 40, after the FBI discovered they had been pretending to be federal agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Their arrest prompted the U.S. Secret Service to place four agents on leave pending an investigation because they had accepted gifts from the pair. One of the agents who was placed on leave was assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden.

The status of that investigation is not publicly known. The types of gifts they allegedly offered the agents ranged from rent-free apartments in a Washington luxury complex to drones, iPhones and firearms. Their motives were not known.

In August, Taherzadeh pleaded guilty to conspiracy, as well as unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and voyeurism.

