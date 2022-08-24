Man accused of posing as priest, raping women in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

A man who police said posed as a priest and raped women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri.

Dunwoody Police said Marco Johnson targeted woman at bus stops and gained their trust by telling them that he was a priest of the EFY religion and a spiritual leader.

Police said Johnson would then offer the women a ride and take them to an apartment in Dunwoody, where he beat and sexually assaulted them.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives got information that Johnson was possibly in St. Louis. Officers there found Johnson and took him into custody. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

It’s unclear what charges he is facing or how many victims he is accused of assaulting.