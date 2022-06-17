Man accused of printing explicit images at Oakwood library indicted on over 100 additional charges

A Dayton man previously indicted on dozens of charges after being accused printing images showing child pornography at an Oakwood library is facing more than 100 additional charges.

Octavious Davidson VIII, 59, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on 120 additional counts for creating and possession of child pornography, including 88 counts of pandering obscenity involving minor and 32 counts of pandering sexually‐oriented material involving minor.

Davidson was indicted last month on 30 charges, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material, and six other child pornography charges, according to court records.

He was arraigned and was referred for a competency and sanity evaluation earlier this month.

Oakwood police were notified by employees at the Wright Memorial Library May 2 after they found multiple printouts depicting what appeared to be explicit pictures of juvenile girls, police outline in the court records obtained by News Center 7.

Investigators said they identified Davidson as the man who had printed the images based on print logs. When Davidson returned to the library May 5, police were contacted and he was detained as part of the investigation.

Davidson was interviewed and later admitted to having up to 100 explicit images depicting juveniles and would also admit to printing off images at the library, police said in court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that a search warrant executed at Davidson’s house uncovered “a significant amount of pornographic material” including over 200 images of “obvious child sexual exploitation images.” Police also seized a computer and VHS tapes as part of the search warrant, investigators said in the court documents.

“This conduct is wrong on so many levels, including printing these pictures at the public library where children are present,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.

Davidson remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s bond remains set at $25,000.