Man accused of printing explicit images at Oakwood library facing 30 child porn charges

A Dayton man is facing dozens of charges after he was accused printing images showing child pornography at an Oakwood library last week, according to court records.

>>Body cam footage released in Moraine officer-involved shooting

Octavious Davidson VIII, 59, is facing 30 charges, including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material, and six other child pornography charges following an investigation that started last week, court records obtained by News Center 7 indicate.

Oakwood police were notified by employees at the Wright Memorial Library May 2 after they found multiple printouts depicting what appeared to be explicit pictures of juvenile girls, police outline in the court records.

Investigators said they identified Davidson as the man who had printed the images based on print logs. When Davidson returned to the library May 5, police were contacted and he was detained as part of the investigation.

Davidson was interviewed and later admitted to having up to 100 explicit images depicting juveniles and would also admit to printing off images at the library, police said in court records.

Officers said a search warrant executed at Davidson’s house uncovered “a significant amount of pornographic material” including over 200 images of “obvious child sexual exploitation images,” investigators said in the court documents. Police also seized a computer and VHS tapes as part of the search warrant.

Davidson is listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday afternoon and is being held on a $35,000, according to online jail records.