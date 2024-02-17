Man accused of prompting SWAT standoff, hiding gun in child’s bassinet

A man accused of prompting a SWAT standoff in Harrison Township earlier this month has been charged.

John Duke was charged with having weapons under disability, inducing panic, and obstructing official business.

On Feb. 1 Montgomery County deputies were called to Creekside Townhomes in Harrison Township after hearing several gunshots.

They arrived to find Duke allegedly holding a firearm, according to a media release.

The deputies recognized Duke from a previous arrest and knew it was illegal for him to own that gun.

Duke was sentenced to electronic home monitoring at the time for his previous crime.

Deputies surrounded the home and asked Duke to surrender, but said he refused.

SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called, but Duke continued to not surrender.

Deputies eventually used tear gas to get Duke out.

When deputies searched the home they allegedly found a handgun hidden with a child’s bassinet mattress and cocaine.

Duke is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.



