Man accused in protest shooting faces hate crime enhancement

Nov. 3—A Sandia Park man charged with attempted murder and other counts following a shooting at an Española protest over a controversial statue now faces firearm and hate crime sentencing enhancements.

During an arraignment Thursday in a Tierra Amarilla courtroom, 23-year-old Ryan Martinez pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

The enhancements added by prosecutors could lengthen his prison sentence if a jury finds him guilty.

Martinez is accused of shooting and wounding a Native American protester in late September outside the Rio Arriba County in Española, where Indigenous groups had gathered in opposition to the planned public display of a 30-year-old statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate and a celebration of its installation.

The original felony charges against Martinez could bring a prison sentence of more than 16 years. A spokesman from the District Dttorney's Office confirmed the attempted murder conviction would carry a potential sentence of 15 years, and an aggravated assault conviction could add 18 months.

The firearm enhancements could add eight years to a prison sentence, and the hate crime enhancement could add a year, according to a criminal complaint against Martinez.

For the hate crime enhancement to take effect, prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the shooting was motivated by hatred for the victim's "actual or perceived race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity," according to state law.

Prosecutors allege Martinez shot Jacob Johns, a climate change activist from Spokane, Wash., who had joined local groups at the demonstration, after a scuffle with other Native protesters. Court affidavits say Martinez attempted to approach a pedestal for the would-be statue, where protesters had created an altar, and was heckling protesters, which prompted the altercation.

Several groups have called for Martinez to face a hate crime charge, including the Indigenous rights organization NDN Collective. Johns is part Hopi and part Akimel O'odham.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.