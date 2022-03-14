Man accused of providing drugs to victim of fatal overdose in Troy

Mar. 14—A Dayton man is accused of providing drugs to a man who died of an overdose in Troy more than a year ago.

Jamell M. Carter, 28, was arraigned Friday in Miami County Municipal Court for involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs in connection to the December 2020, death of 29-year-old Nicholas M. Walker.

An autopsy revealed Walker died as a result of fentanyl intoxication, according to police documents.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 14, 2020, the Troy police and fire departments responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive on a report of a deceased man.

Troy police and fire departments responded shortly after midnight Dec. 14, 2020, to an apartment in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive. Another man living in the apartment found Walker in his bedroom, deceased, after the man hadn't heard from him all day and went to check on him, according to a 911 dispatch log.

Police reportedly found an open pack of beer plus multiple empty cans and drug paraphernalia in the room as well as a small blue pill believed to be Oxycontin, according to a report.

A search warrant for Walker's cellphone revealed that he exchanged multiple calls and text messages with a contact named "Mell" on Dec. 12 and 13. On Dec. 12, Walker sent Mell the apartment's address and Mell later texted: "How much bud you tryna get?" the report stated. Mell also texted Walker the next day "How y like them 30s," which investigators believed referenced the suspected 30mg Oxycontin pill found in Walker's bedroom.

Lab results provided to investigators in July found the pill contained fentanyl even though it appeared to be an oxycodone pill.

Mell later was identified as Carter, who reportedly worked with Walker and his roommate. A warrant was issued for Carter on Feb. 21 and he was arrested March 10.

Carter reportedly said during an interview with investigators that he sold two pills he believed were Oxycontin to Walker.

Carter is held on $50,000 bond in the Miami County Jail.

he is next scheduled to appear Thursday for a preliminary hearing in court.