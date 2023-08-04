Man accused of providing fatal drug dose

Aug. 3—SHARON — A Sharon man was charged this week with providing drugs to a man who overdosed and died in August 2021.

Erik Abram, 36, of 314 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged by the Mercer County District Attorney's Office with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance in the overdose drug death of Austin Register, 28.

Sharon police responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Stateline Road in the city at about 1 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021, for a report of an overdose.

Responders started lifesaving measures on Register, who was taken to the hospital and died there.

Mercer County detectives witness reported buying drugs from Erik Abram and gave some to Register. The witness went back to work at the time and dropped Register off at home, police said.

When the witness returned home to South Stateline Road, she found Register unresponsive and called 911, police said.

Officers met with Abram, who admitted using drugs but denied selling.

The Mercer County Coroners Office performed a toxicology screen and it showed that Register had fentanyl in his blood.

Detectives said they believe Abram delivered the drugs that caused Register's death, possessed narcotics with the intent to deliver it to the witness and Register.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 23 in front of District Judge Travis Martwinski.

