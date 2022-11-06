Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say

Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree.

On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.

Police did not release any information on the man’s height or weight.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Sergeant J. Maher at 770-288-8250, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957- 9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

