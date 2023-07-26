Man accused of pulling gun in argument, putting in victim's mouth

Jul. 26—MANKATO — An argument over a vehicle reportedly led to a Mankato man pulling out a gun and putting it in another man's mouth Sunday, according to charges filed against him.

Anthony Holden Walker, 31, was charged with felonies for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault and threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Walker denied any involvement in the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

The charges allege Walker was angry at a man for moving a vehicle in an alley on the 500 block of Fifth Street in Mankato. The man reportedly said he had text messages or emails showing he had permission to move it.

When he didn't pull up the messages or emails fast enough, the complaint states, Walker slapped the man and pushed him into a vehicle.

Police say witnesses reported that Walker then pulled out a gun, put it in the man's mouth and threatened to kill him, according to the complaint.

Walker reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

The complaint states Walker called police Monday wondering why they were looking for him before he turned himself in to them.

Walker's bail hearing was Wednesday, with his next court hearing to be scheduled afterward.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola