Man accused of pulling knife on Ariana Grande’s security staff outside her home: report

Ariana Grande was granted a temporary restraining order against a knife-wielding stalker who showed up at her Los Angeles home in the middle of the night and demanded to see her, according to a report.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Brown, went to the property around 2 a.m. Friday and pulled a knife on the singer’s security staff after being told to leave, TMZ reported Tuesday. Police arrived at the scene moments later and arrested the suspect without further incident.

It was not immediately clear if Grande was home at the time of the incident, but sources told the gossip site that she was nowhere near the commotion. She later filed for a restraining order, which is in effect at least until Brown appears in court to respond to the charges.

The suspect was reportedly charged with brandishing a weapon, a felony.

He is not the first stalker targeting the “Side to Side” singer. In March 2020, she sought a restraining order against an intruder who bypassed security to leave a love note at her door.

Grande, 28, bought the Hollywood Hills mansion last year for $13.7 million, according to Variety. Some of her neighbors are Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bobby Flay.