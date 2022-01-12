Man accused of pulling knife on hotel employee

Jan. 12—A Santa Fe man faces criminal charges after being accused of pulling a knife on a Best Western employee Monday night.

Police responded to the Cerrillos Road hotel around 11:50 p.m. after an employee called 911 claiming a man had become aggressive toward her and pulled out a switchblade, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

When officers arrived, the employee told them she had asked a man sitting on a bench outside if he needed any assistance, the complaint said. The man, later identified as 25-year-old Jimmy Vigil, suddenly became irate and aggressive, the clerk told police. She said she went inside, locked the sliding glass doors and grabbed a baton.

Vigil pried open the doors and ran in behind her, according to the complaint, and attempted to run into the hotel's pool. When the employee ordered him to leave the property, he ran toward her, and she hit him in the arm with the baton, she told police.

As Vigil ran back to the front doors, she said, he suddenly pulled a knife on her and threatened to "slice" her, the complaint said.

Police found Vigil two hours later at a nearby Motel 6 after an employee there called about disorderly conduct on the property. Vigil matched the clothing and physical description given to them by the Best Western employee.

Vigil told the officers he was carrying two knives and had been at the Best Western earlier when a "crazy" woman attacked him, the complaint said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and unlawful possession of switchblades. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.