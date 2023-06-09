Man accused of pulling knife sentenced to state prison

Jun. 9—A Kalispell man accused of pulling a knife on men confronting him for shoplifting earlier this year received a partially suspended 10-year sentence in the Montana State Prison.

Flathead County District Court Judge Danni Coffman handed the sentence down to Martin Phillip Rose III, 49, following a May 8 change of plea hearing. Initially charged with felony robbery, Rose pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The agreement wrapped in two theft cases stemming from 2022. Prosecutors sought to revoke Rose's pair of five-year suspended sentences with the state Department of Corrections following his arrest in January 2023.

Coffman stuck to the terms of the deal, giving Rose 10 years in prison with five suspended on the criminal endangerment charge and a pair of suspended five-year sentences in prison for the two 2022 theft cases. All three are to run concurrently.

He also received credit for 119 days of time served and ordered to pay $114.47 in restitution to the supermarket where the events leading up to his arrest in Kalispell occurred.

Rose walked out of a First Avenue East grocery store with several items without paying on Jan. 10, according to court documents. When two people, one described as a store employee, confronted him, Rose allegedly pulled out a knife.

"I'll [expletive] stab you," he said, according to court documents.

As the pair backed away, Rose fled into another nearby business, court documents said. Inside, he allegedly dropped several bags of items and took off.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office eventually found Rose at a business on the corner of Main and Idaho Streets, court documents said. Searching him, they allegedly uncovered a pocket knife and pair of scissors.

Rose admitted to shoplifting, but denied making threats, court documents said. He allegedly acknowledged possibly pulling out the pair of scissors during the confrontation.

According to a violation report written by Rose's probation and parole officer and filed in district court, the 49-year-old's criminal record includes drug possession, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm as well as burglary, forgery, counterfeiting and identity theft.

