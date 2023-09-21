Man accused of pulling machete on Metro officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 53-year-old man was booked into the Metro jail, accused of pulling a machete on police officers.

The incident happened in an area off Hermitage Avenue near the downtown loop Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Metro police officers responded for a call when they encountered Kevin Butler talking with someone near a tent.

When officers approached them, they said Butler unsheathed a machete and told officers not to come any closer. Police said he refused multiple commands to drop the machete so they used a electronic shock device to subdue him.

Butler was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on eight charges, including assault on a first responder.

