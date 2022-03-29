Man accused of ‘pummeling’ 73-year-old man outside Publix turns himself in, police say

A man accused of “pummeling” a 73-year-old man turned himself in on Tuesday morning, the Winter Haven Police Department said.

Don Walker, 43, turned himself in at the Polk County Jail.

“We are thankful to all of the citizens who called in tips that led us to identify Walker,” said Chief David Brannan.

READ: Police continue to search for man caught on video pummeling elderly man outside Publix

Winter Haven police said the incident happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. at a Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said a video showed Walker punching the elderly man on the ground outside the store.

WATCH: Elderly man ‘pummeled’ after confronting driver while walking out of Publix, police say

The two exchanged words before Walker decided to confront the elderly man face-to-face.

Walker hit the elderly man once. When the elderly man said he was calling the cops, Walker beat him to the ground, the video showed.

No other details were available.

READ: ‘Season for healing’: Jada breaks silence after Will Smith slap

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.