Man accused of punching, biting woman in Mankato

Apr. 11—MANKATO — A man reportedly punched and bit a woman in early April while staying at her residence in Mankato.

John Everette Lutgen-Bernatz, 24, faces two domestic assault felonies and two felonies for violating no-contact orders in Blue Earth County District Court.

The woman told police he punched her in the face April 3, according to a criminal complaint. He then allegedly pinned her against a wall and bit her in the upper arm.

An officer reported her still having significant bruises when she came forward with the allegations April 6.

The woman later dropped Lutgen-Bernatz off at a hotel, where police took him into custody.

