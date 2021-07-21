Man accused of punching child

Jul. 21—BUTTERFIELD — A Butterfield man allegedly punched a 4-year-old girl in the face.

David Allen Wilmes, 49, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court.

A 4-year-old girl who knows Wilmes told authorities he punched her in the side of the face because she was running around the house in late June. The girl had light facial bruising, according to a court complaint.

A witness said she saw Wilmes hit the girl.