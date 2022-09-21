Man accused of punching deputy

Sep. 20—An Ector County Sheriff's deputy was punched in the face Friday and the man accused of hitting him was arrested.

According to an ECSO report, deputies were dispatched to Vicksburg Street Friday morning about a disturbance. When they arrived, Rolando Aguilar Jr., 26, ignored deputies and started to walk inside of the residence, the report stated.

One of the deputies stopped Aguilar, placed his hand on Aguilar's left hand and arm and told him to calm down so they could talk to him, according to the report.

Aguilar punched the deputy twice in the mouth, causing injuries to his bottom lip and mouth, the report stated.

Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Ector County jail on a $25,000 surety bond.