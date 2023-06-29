Man accused of punching deputy among those indicted

Jun. 29—CATLETTSBURG — A West Virginia man accused of punching a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy on June 17 was among those indicted by a grand jury this week.

Garry D. Stevenson, 55, of Dunlow, was indicted on charges of third-degree degree assault of a police officer, first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing.

Court records show deputies were called to Rush Off Road at 10 p.m. on June 17 for reports of a man brandishing a gun at two security guards.

When they arrived, they found Stevenson, who appeared drunk, refusing to a get into a vehicle to go to the guard shack, a citation states. Deputies persuaded Stevenson to get in, but when he arrived at the shack, records show he refused to get out.

When deputies removed him from the vehicle, records show Stevenson punch one of them. Deputies subsequently found another pistol and a knife on the suspect.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by a grand jury:

—Danielle R. Kirchdorfer, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor less than 16 years of age involving a controlled substance.

—Keith A. Slutz, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.

—Thomas L. Albery, 34, of Winchester, and Cory Smith, 24, of Ironton, were indicted as co-defendants on one count of simple possession of heroin. Albery is also facing five traffic violations.

—Gary H. Thompson, 41, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening.

—Chelsey Childers, 23, Whitney Childers, 18, Bryan Wilburn, 18, and Jessica Artrip, 40, all of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a single count of theft by deception.

