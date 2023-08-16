Man accused of punching, ditching woman

Aug. 16—MANKATO — A man reportedly ditched a woman on the side of the road in rural Mankato after punching her, according to a criminal complaint.

Casey Gray Nyrud, 37, of Willow River, was charged with felonies for second-degree assault, false imprisonment and threats of violence along with misdemeanor domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A court complaint states a woman told police that Nyrud punched her in the head Monday, threatened to kill her and dropped her off in rural Mankato. Law enforcement officers reported finding her after she left a 911 call open.

At one point she said he drove back to her and she thought he'd run her over. She went in the ditch to avoid him, the complaint states.

Officers pulled Nyrud over nearby, with him reportedly saying he planned to leave without her. The complaint alleges he admitted to putting her in a headlock.

