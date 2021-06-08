Man accused of punching dog to death receives suspended sentence in plea deal

Jun. 8—A Stillwater man who had been accused of punching his then-girlfriend's dog to death and later charged with assaulting an officer in an unrelated case, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in both cases last week, with the assault charge being amended to misdemeanor obstruction.

The case had been delayed largely due to the pandemic. Fields was charged in February 2019 with animal cruelty. Witnesses included his girlfriend and police wrote at the time that Fields had admitted to pinning down the dog and punching it.

In an unrelated case, Fields and his brother Cody were both charged in April 2019 with assaulting an officer, accused of getting into a physical altercation with a Payne County's Sheriff's deputy.

Cody Fields is currently still being charged with the felony assault. He has waived a jury trial, and has had his case continued to July 20.

In Andrew Fields' plea deal, he received 90 days in Payne County Jail and a five-year suspended sentence for the felony along with 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor. Those 90-day sentences will run concurrently, meaning upon good behavior, his total time in jail would be 90 days with credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine, $215 in restitution, submit himself to random drug tests and was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation.

The terms of his probation include not using or possessing alcohol, possesing non-prescribed narcotics, possessing firearms and being subject to unwarranted searches.

Fields was remanded to the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's Office.

Yale resident charged with sexual crimes against a child begins trial

Troy Joseph Harrison was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in June 2019. He is accused of sex crimes against a child under 10 for about a span of five years.

Harrison is being represented by Attorney Virginia Banks.

The trial began Monday for jury selection.

Harrison is set to be in trial until Thursday unless court runs behind.