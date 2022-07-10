Man accused of punching, hitting Cincinnati police officers with a pipe

Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Charlando Peoples, 34, is charged with assault, robbery and two counts of felonious assault.&nbsp;He is accused of assaulting two Cincinnati police officers after they responded to a robbery Peoples was allegedly involved in.
Charlando Peoples, 34, is charged with assault, robbery and two counts of felonious assault. He is accused of assaulting two Cincinnati police officers after they responded to a robbery Peoples was allegedly involved in.

Accused of punching and hitting Cincinnati police officers with a pipe Downtown, a man was arrested in the alleged incident.

Charlando Peoples, 34, is charged with assault, robbery, felonious assault and resisting arrest. Charges stem from a Thursday robbery where one person and two of were assaulted, according to complaints filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Court documents state Peoples was involved in a robbery. Several Cincinnati police officers responded after it was reported.

Responding officers stopped Peoples on the street. That's when he punched one of them and hit another one with a "deadly weapon," court documents state. The victim of the robbery was also hit with the weapon, now identified as a pipe.

The officer was hit in the pipe in the face, fracturing several bones, according to a Facebook post from Dan Hils, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #69. Hils said officer now requires surgery.

A grand jury will meet July 18 to review the charges filed against Peoples.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CPD officers assaulted by robbery suspect, court documents say

Recommended Stories