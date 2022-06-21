Man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer arrested, police say

Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man they say unexpectedly punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live.

Antwon M. Brown, 30, was arrested Tuesday, according to a release from the department. He's been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.

Fischer said he was not injured and has since resumed working. He spoke about the incident at length Tuesday, saying he " channeled my inner Muhammad Ali" in the moments following the punch, which was delivered with momentum and sent him reeling. Fischer was struck on the right side of his neck, according to Brown's arrest citation.

More coverage: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says Fourth Street Live punch would've been 'hard to stop'

LMPD had been searching for the man who struck the mayor, posting photos from video footage of the incident on social media Saturday night.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

According to police records, LMPD officials were able to obtain Brown's name during the investigation, and he was seen on video entering his apartment complex later that evening wearing the same clothing.

Brown was set to be arraigned Wednesday morning. A representative from Fischer's office declined comment Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer assault suspect, Antwon Brown, arrested