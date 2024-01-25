Man accused of punching victim several times during robbery indicted

A 19-year-old was formally charged in connection to a violent robbery.

DeJuan Harris was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of robbery, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Dec. 21 Harris along with a juvenile is accused of punching a man several times in the face before taking his wallet in the 1300 block of Trieschman Avenue.

Harris is not in custody.

He is set to be arraigned on Feb. 8.

Harris, Dejuan Anthony (12/15/2004) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-011158 on 08/11/2023 at 6:57 PM. Fourth Degree Felony - Carrying Concealed Weapon (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Improp Handling Firearm In Mv (Pending);







