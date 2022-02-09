A man is accused of punching a woman unconscious and leaving the area after driving into an unattended vehicle, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

Joshua De’Aundre Le’Ke Hardy, 27, of Minneapolis, faces two felony charges of domestic assault, one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a collision with an unattended vehicle.

St. Cloud police were informed of a suspected domestic assault at a residence around 3 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud. Police met with a woman who stated Hardy had punched her multiple times, according to the complaint.

The woman stated Hardy became angry with her and punched her around six to seven times, causing her to lose consciousness for around 30 seconds, according to the complaint. When she regained consciousness, she noticed the television was damaged, items were thrown around the residence and said Hardy had taken her car keys and hit and damaged another vehicle while leaving, according to the complaint. Police noted a vehicle in the parking lot had been struck and pushed into another vehicle.

Police also noticed a blood spot on the floor of the residence, and the woman told them she was in fear of Hardy.

Police located Hardy and the vehicle, and Hardy was placed under arrest and brought to the Benton County Jail. Hardy told police he did not know the woman, then that he did, but had not been with her earlier, according to the complaint.

Hardy has a previous 2019 conviction of domestic abuse by strangulation in Anoka County, a 2019 felony domestic assault conviction in Beltrami County and a 2017 felony order for protection violation conviction in Hennepin County.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man accused of punching a woman unconscious