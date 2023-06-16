A man accused of pushing 2 American women off a cliff in Germany had 'deep red marks all over' as though he was 'fought back at,' witness says

Neuschwanstein Castle in the German state of Bavaria. picture alliance/Getty Images

A witness who saw police arresting the suspect said he had claw marks all over him.

The suspect is accused of attacking two American women at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle.

He pushed both women off a 150-foot cliff, killing one.

The man accused of pushing two women off a cliff in Germany, killing one, had "deep red marks all over" as though the victims "fought back at" him, a witness says.

That witness was Eric Abneri, a 21-year-old New York native, who is travelling Europe with two of his friends. He filmed police arresting the suspect and then posted it on Twitter.

The suspect, a 30-year-old American tourist whose name has not been released, is accused of attempting to assault two young American women near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle, a popular tourist attraction at the base of the Alps.

"[The suspect] had deep red marks all over, not blood but clearly he was fought back at. It showed," Abneri told Insider. Abneri added that the suspect's cuts weren't big but he had "many many small ones" that "were very visible."

Police said in a statement that the two women, 21 and 22, were visiting the castle when they met the suspect, who convinced them to follow him down a lesser-known path through the woods, according to The New York Times.

He then attacked the 21-year-old. When the 22-year-old tried to stop him, he pushed her down a 150-foot cliff, according to the Times. He continued trying to assault the 21-year-old before eventually pushing her down the cliff as well, the Times reported.

Abneri said he first noticed something was amiss on the mountainside when he and his friends "heard a copter very loud hovering low."

"Then we got to the top and it started to lower and three rescuers were repelling," Abneri said. "We looked around to see what was going on and I spotted a woman in blue who was laying on this log at the bottom of the cliff."

Abneri filmed the helicopter rescue, which he also posted to Twitter.

When he saw the cuts all over the suspect's face as he was being taken away by police, Abneri said at first he thought maybe the man had fallen too. But, after hearing the news reports, he said, "Obviously now it's very clear what happened."

Abneri said being a bystander to the incident has been "hard to process" as he and his friends continue travelling.

The 21-year-old died of her injuries later that night, the Times reported. The 22-year-old is in stable condition and was able to speak with police.

