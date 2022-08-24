Man accused of pushing woman out of Lamborghini to her death rejects plea deal

The man accused of pushing a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death in Buckhead rejected a plea deal.

Investigators say Alfred Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini in the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road on October 10 when witnesses saw Catherine Khan fall out of the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Megbuluba turned himself in to police about a week and a half after the incident. Earlier this year, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicted him on murder charges.

Under the deal, Megbuluba would have spent 15 years in prison.

Attorney Dwight Thomas confirmed to Channel 2 that his client rejected a plea offer of reduced voluntary manslaughter.

“He is absolutely not guilty of any crime and the victim of a misguided and unjust prosecution based on emotional assumptions with no true facts,” he wrote in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes previously spoke with a woman who says she witnessed the tragedy.

“Just left her on the ground. Me and my boyfriend were just waving down cars so they wouldn’t hit the people that were trying to resuscitate her,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told Fernandes.

In a video released after her death, a woman could be seen arguing with a driver, who police say was Megbuluba.

Friends said the voice heard on the video belonged to Khan.

“Call the cops, call the cops! I just got robbed... there’s cameras in there... my ID, my card, everything,” the woman in the video can be heard shouting.

Friends of Khan said the video was taken outside the Buckhead restaurant she worked at, accusing the driver of the Lamborghini of stealing her wallet. Her friends say the wallet was a family heirloom.

