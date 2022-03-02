Man accused of pushing Yonkers mom to make child porn; authorities warn of other victims

A Yonkers woman has been accused of sexually abusing her 4-year-old son at the behest of a former New York City education worker who allegedly pushed her to make child pornography and who may have more victims.

The woman, whose name is not being used to protect the privacy of her son, allegedly recorded the abuse in December after communicating online with Jonathan Rivera, who allegedly convinced her to send the recordings to him on social media.

Rivera, a Brooklyn resident, told law enforcement that he had similar conversations with other women online, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

The woman was arrested on Feb. 22 and arraigned the next day in Yonkers City Court on felony charges of first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sex abuse.

Rivera was arrested in Manhattan on Feb. 26 and appeared in White Plains federal court on Monday on charges of production of child pornography and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, said his office believes there may be more victims of these alleged crimes, and anyone who may have information about them is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Rivera may have communicated with victims on WhatsApp, Badoo, Telegram and Facebook, with the usernames Jriv3ra718, Jriv3ra11, Jaid3nrivera718, Thebrimbrothers, Jano59fifty and Nathan, Williams' office said.

Rivera, 33, is a former employee of the New York City Department of Education who worked there on a part-time basis as recently as January 2021, the FBI said. The Department of Education could not be reached for comment.

FBI Assistant Director Michael Driscoll said "the level of depravity alleged in the charges" against Rivera "are nearly unfathomable."

The woman, 22, is facing charges in Yonkers City Court and White Plains federal court. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, whose office is prosecuting the case in Yonkers, said the case shows how law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels can work together to protect the most vulnerable victims."

According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, Yonkers police received a report of child sexual abuse on Feb. 13. The father of the child told police that his mother had given the boy a cellphone, on which the father found a video depicting the mother performing sex acts on the boy, the complaint shows.

Yonkers police asked the woman to come to police headquarters on Feb. 22, when she told them she made those videos at the direction of a man named "Jay" and that she sent that man the videos on social media, according to the complaint. Police said she also told them she had met up with "Jay" in person at least twice to have sex.

The phone number for "Jay" traced back to Rivera, whom the woman then identified to detectives through photos, the complaint shows.

The FBI interviewed Rivera on Feb. 27 and, according to the complaint, he admitted telling the woman to make those videos and to receiving those videos, though he denied ever meeting her in person.

Rivera is in custody and is scheduled to return to White Plains federal court on March 30. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The woman is due back on March 7.

She was scheduled to appear in federal court at a later date on charges of production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography involving images of a minor who had not yet attained the age of 12. Her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

