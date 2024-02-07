Man accused of putting cat into bag, slamming it on ground arrested by Butler County deputies

The man accused of abusing a cat on camera in Butler County has been arrested.

27-year-old Zhean Bai was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony abuse of a companion animal and breaking and entering, according to Lieutenant Jeff Schuster.

On Jan. 24, Bai allegedly chased a cat into the Indian Springs Apartment Complex in Hamilton.

Video shared during a Butler County Sheriff’s Office press briefing showed Bai allegedly putting the cat into a white trash bag and then slamming the bag to the ground.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Sheriff Richard Jones said the cat was dumped in the bag behind the building but was found alive by the dog warden.

The cat was severely injured in the incident and had to be euthanized.

A concerned citizen who knew about the incident shared Bai’s location with the Deputy Dog Wardens.

On Tuesday, the deputies located Bai at his residence in Oxford and arrested him, Schuster said.

Bai is currently booked into the Butler County Jail and is being held pending his arraignment.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking to see if Bai is connected to any other instances of cruelty, Schuster said.

“This instance of horrific cruelty is unimaginable and will never be tolerated in this county. Anyone who treats an animal in such a cruel manner will always find a place in my jail,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.