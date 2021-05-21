Man Accused of Racially Abusing a Bystander in Canada Will NOT Be Charged

The Telegraph

Yet another grenade of accusations has been lobbed from California in the direction of Prince Charles. In The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ series about mental health matters, Prince Harry recalls how, as a boy, he received a paternal warning from his father about how hard a life of public service might be. The Duke appears to have mistaken this as evidence of a lack of compassion, one that ultimately played a part in his eventual departure from royal duties and from British shores. Historically, relations between fathers and sons in the Royal family have not always been easy. Prince Albert was critical of his son Bertie (Queen Victoria blamed him for her husband’s death); Edward VIII was frequently resentful of George V. In Jonathan Dimbleby’s ill-advised 1994 biography, the Prince of Wales criticised his parents for the way he was raised. We learn that when upbraided by his father the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles often succumbed to tears and that, though there were “bonds of love”, as a tiny boy, these were “already strained by impatience on the one side and trepidation on the other”. But in time, he came to value his father’s advice – especially since it came from what he called “a perspective so different from my own”. On balance, it would seem that Prince Philip was concerned when he found he had a highly sensitive son. He wanted to instill confidence into him but the methods, however well intentioned, were wrong. Prince Charles did not get the nurturing from his father, though he got plenty from the Queen Mother, his nanny Mabel Anderson and, in a slightly different way, from Lord Mountbatten. For all the accusations in the Dimbleby book, I understand that there were two chapters that were never published because the Prince of Wales forbade it. These concerned Diana, Princess of Wales, and would have proven extremely damaging to her. But he put his respect for the mother of his sons above his own self-interest.