Man Accused of Racially Abusing a Bystander in Canada Will NOT Be Charged

Carl Samson
·1 min read

A man accused of hurling racist abuse at a Chinese family and an intervening bystander in Canada will not face charges, authorities reportedly said.

What happened: The suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at the family and the bystander for no apparent reason.

  • The incident occurred at the Burger King outlet in Ironwood Plaza, a shopping mall in Richmond, British Columbia, at around 3 p.m. on May 1.

  • The bystander, identified only as Benjamin W., was able to film parts of the incident, in which the suspect is heard yelling “f***ing Chinese motherf***er” and “I’ll f***ing kill you!”

  • In one clip, the suspect is seen saying, "Nice to meet you," to Benjamin's camera, changing his tone after realizing that the scene was being recorded.




"Alternative measure": The issue was settled on Wednesday through an “alternative measure," according to Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ian Henderson.

  • The suspect was identified on May 14, a day after local police issued a public appeal, according to Richmond News.

  • Due to privacy concerns, Henderson could not confirm the exact alternative measure taken, but stated that the accused and the victim had come to an agreement.

  • Alternative measures, which allow for resolutions outside the court, may include programs that involve offenders with no criminal history, according to CBC News.


Henderson added that hate investigations can be "very complex," and while video evidence can be "very compelling," it "does not always speak to the totality of the situation."

Featured Images via Benjamin W.

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Inmate Brutally Punches Asian American Custody Assistant, Could Face Hate Crime Charges

NYC Man Raises $24,000 to Feed Frontliners, Help Chinatown Businesses Just By Running

Chill Asian Man Gives Away Pack of Toilet Paper at Costco in U.K.

‘China Kinda Sus’: Student Club Poster at Illinois High School Accused of Racism

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

    Nigeria's military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed more than 30,000 people, forced around 2 million people to flee their homes and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. A number of reports published on Thursday in Nigeria media, citing intelligence sources, said Shekau was seriously hurt or killed after his insurgents clashed with members of Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from his group in 2016.

  • Police see a threat. Family sees fear. Expert sees clips of Andrew Brown Jr. show 'everything wrong with policing'.

    Video shows Andrew Brown Jr. driving away from deputies, but DA Andrew Womble said he endangered them. The deputies will not be charged in his death.

  • Filing: Ex-Boston mayor knew of abuse claims against top cop

    Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was aware of decades-old domestic violence allegations against the city's now embattled top cop before picking him to lead the department, the police commissioner's predecessor told a court this week. The statement came in a case brought by Dennis White, who is urging a court to block the city from firing him as police commissioner after placing him on leave in February. Walsh, now secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, denies having any knowledge of the allegations before picking White for the top job in January.

  • Elderly Filipino American Woman Beaten in NYC Speaks Out, Prays for Attacker

    Vilma Kari, the 65-year-old Filipino American who was attacked in New York City on March 29, spoke out and said she prayed for her attacker, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot. Kari's hope for Elliot: While speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday morning, Kari said she felt that Elliot needed prayers. Kari thanked those who showed support and love to her after the attack, saying their words have helped her recover.

  • Blinken confirms the U.S. does not want to buy Greenland after Trump proposal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the United States does not seek to buy Greenland, after then-President Donald Trump had proposed buying the island, sparking diplomatic fallout. Sitting beside Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's premier, Mute Egede, and Foreign Minister Pele Broberg during a news conference, Blinken confirmed to a reporter it was "correct" that the United States does not seek to buy the country. Blinken was visiting Greenland after attending a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland, which he said was a signal of Washington's desire to enhance ties with "our Arctic partners, Greenland and Denmark."

  • Few plea bargains in U.S. Capitol riot cases as prosecutors stand firm

    Nearly four months after the U.S. Capitol attack, just one of more than 440 people charged has pleaded guilty, a sign of tough conditions set by prosecutors for plea deals and resistance by defense lawyers to their demands. This reflects the high stakes of cases stemming from the worst violence at the Capitol in modern history, which left five people dead. U.S. officials have suggested in court hearings that defendants might be interested in pleading guilty, a move that typically can result in a shorter sentence.

  • False claims and internal feuds plague GOP election audit in Arizona

    A Republican official in Maricopa County called former President Donald Trump's claims about the process "unhinged."

  • Agent says suspect in 2018 Iowa slaying told her, ‘I did it’

    The man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led investigators to her body and said that he killed her but couldn't remember how, an officer testified Thursday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera initially denied he had ever seen Mollie Tibbetts when he was interrogated a month after her disappearance from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, officer Pamela Romero testified. Bahena Rivera eventually admitted that he had driven past Tibbetts three times while she was running on July 18, 2018, describing her as “attractive” and “hot,” Romero said.

  • In defence of Prince Charles, the misunderstood father

    Yet another grenade of accusations has been lobbed from California in the direction of Prince Charles. In The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ series about mental health matters, Prince Harry recalls how, as a boy, he received a paternal warning from his father about how hard a life of public service might be. The Duke appears to have mistaken this as evidence of a lack of compassion, one that ultimately played a part in his eventual departure from royal duties and from British shores. Historically, relations between fathers and sons in the Royal family have not always been easy. Prince Albert was critical of his son Bertie (Queen Victoria blamed him for her husband’s death); Edward VIII was frequently resentful of George V. In Jonathan Dimbleby’s ill-advised 1994 biography, the Prince of Wales criticised his parents for the way he was raised. We learn that when upbraided by his father the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles often succumbed to tears and that, though there were “bonds of love”, as a tiny boy, these were “already strained by impatience on the one side and trepidation on the other”. But in time, he came to value his father’s advice – especially since it came from what he called “a perspective so different from my own”. On balance, it would seem that Prince Philip was concerned when he found he had a highly sensitive son. He wanted to instill confidence into him but the methods, however well intentioned, were wrong. Prince Charles did not get the nurturing from his father, though he got plenty from the Queen Mother, his nanny Mabel Anderson and, in a slightly different way, from Lord Mountbatten. For all the accusations in the Dimbleby book, I understand that there were two chapters that were never published because the Prince of Wales forbade it. These concerned Diana, Princess of Wales, and would have proven extremely damaging to her. But he put his respect for the mother of his sons above his own self-interest.

  • Tiger King Park owner Lauren Lowe accused of threatening to kill park inspector, as 69 animals removed from care

    ‘Their former Tiger King business partner is serving a prison sentence for hiring a hit man to assassinate a business rival’

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thousands of Australian students skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plans to fund a new gas plant. During the event dubbed "School Strike 4 Climate" (SS4C), tens of thousands of students congregated across some 50 Australian cities and towns, organisers said. "Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at gas," 16-year old organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a statement.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • 300 truckloads of soil being removed from Bank of America Stadium. Where’s it going?

    Tepper Sports and Entertainment is giving the gift of dirt.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Leonard Blavatnik named UK's richest person with £23bn fortune

    Sir Leonard Blavatnik topples Sir James Dyson as the UK's richest person, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

  • ‘Just get off’: Incessant kindergarten questions halted school bus hijack, driver says

    ‘He sensed more questions coming and I guess something clicked in his mind’