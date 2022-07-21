Man accused of raising fighting dogs

Jul. 21—HIGH POINT — Guilford County sheriff's deputies seized 15 dogs from a High Point man that they say were intended for dogfighting.

Toriano Marcellus Cave, 51, of Penny Road was arrested and charged with felony owning and/or possessing a dog with the intent that the dog be used in the fighting with another dog or with another animal, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

The three adult male dogs, three adult female dogs and nine recently-born puppies were seized Wednesday morning when deputies went to Cave's property with employees from Guilford County Animal Services, the The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to execute a search warrant, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released except that this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Weavil at 336-641-5988 or contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.