Man accused of ramming Dayton cruisers, prompting police chase, indicted

Feb. 7—A man who reportedly rammed two Dayton police cruisers, prompting a chase that ended with a sergeant using a Taser on him, has been indicted.

Scott T. Jarrett, 39, is facing one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest and four counts of vandalism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Jarrett is accused of hitting the police cruisers and attempting to flee early Jan. 30 when officers tried to arrest him on a warrant for having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Police pulled up to Jarrett and turned their lights on while he was at the gas pump at the Shell station at 3406 E. Third St.

He rammed one of the cruisers, disabling it, and drove away, according Dayton Municipal Court records.

"Jarrett drove through residential yards and on the sidewalk in order to elude police," an affidavit read. "Jarrett continued to flee, drove to the dead end at the 2000 block of Webster Street and onto the bank of the Great Miami River."

When he reached the railroad tracks, Jarrett reportedly backed the vehicle up and hit a second cruiser. Jarrett got out of the vehicle and ignored police orders while running away.

A sergeant deployed a Taser and arrested Jarrett, according to municipal court documents.

The chase lasted for about 6 to 7 miles and reached speeds of approximately 65 mph.