Man accused of ramming occupied East Hartford police cruisers

Apr. 15—A New Britain man has been in jail since mid-July, held in lieu of more than $100,000 bond, based on accusations that he crashed a stolen sport-utility vehicle into two occupied East Hartford police cruisers while fleeing from police on July 14.

Mark Aquino, 20, is facing felony counts of attempted assault on police officers and third-degree larceny in the incident as well as a misdemeanor count of interfering with police and four motor-vehicle charges, including reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit, records show.

He also is facing cases filed by Hartford and Glastonbury police.

In the East Hartford incident, Officer Ryan W. Proulx wrote in a report that he saw a white sport-utility vehicle parked in the area of 26 Larrabee St. and saw a juvenile through the window who he knew was associated with Aquino. Proulx wrote that he also knew Aquino was wanted by Hartford police on a first-degree larceny charge.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle drove by the SUV and confirmed that Aquino was the driver, Proulx reported, and police waited for him to get out of the SUV. But, instead, he drove off, leading police on a chase that wound through the neighborhood, went onto Burnside Avenue and south on Scotland Road to Forbes Street and eventually onto Silver Lane. The officer reported that Aquino used Silver Lane's center lane, which was free of traffic, driving west "in a controlled manner."

ATTEMPTED ASSAULT

DEFENDANT: Mark Aquino, 20, of New Britain

FELONY CHARGES: Attempted assault on police and third-degree larceny in East Hartford. In separate cases, he faces first-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief charges filed by Hartford police and third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree burglary charges filed by Glastonbury police.

STATUS: Held in lieu of $115,500 bond

The SUV crossed Main Street and went onto the entrance ramp for Routes 5 and 15, where it slowed dramatically, resulting in Proulx ending up in front of it. The officer reported that he tried to use his position to slow the SUV further.

Story continues

At that point, Proulx reported, Aquino "began to swerve aggressively back and forth across the highway." Aquino began to pass his cruiser on the driver's side, and deliberately hit the cruiser, the officer reported, causing him almost to lose control.

Later, Proulx reported, the vehicle hit the passenger's side of the cruiser, but this time the SUV driver lost control and hit a roadside barrier. Aquino put the SUV in reverse and hit another officer's cruiser, but was unable to push it out of the way, Proulx reported.

Both occupants of the SUV tried to flee out the passenger's side but couldn't because the door was pinned closed by the barrier, the officer reported. At that point, they put their hands up and surrendered.

The officer wrote that Aquino told him later that he realized the SUV's engine was failing and was trying anything to get away.

During the final stage of the chase, Proulx reported, Aquino pointed a cylindrical object at him, which the officer feared was a gun — but which turned out to be a flashlight.

Two empty plastic cases for handguns were found in the vehicle, the officer reported.

He added that the SUV had been stolen in Berlin and had a license plate that belonged on a different vehicle.

In addition to the East Hartford case, Aquino is facing the Hartford first-degree larceny case, which dates from June 8, and a Glastonbury case in which he is charged with third-degree burglary, a separate attempt to commit that crime, and sixth-degree larceny in a July 6 incident.

Police say Aquino was identified from surveillance video and a Facebook photo in that case, in which the video showed two people going through a sport-utility vehicle and trying unsuccessfully to use a garage door opener to get into the garage.