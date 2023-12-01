Man accused of ramming, shooting at ex's car, firing into Huber Heights house

Nov. 30—A Clayton man indicted Thursday is accused of ramming his ex-wife's car earlier this month as she drove on Old Troy Pike and then shooting into her car and a Huber Heights house.

Cedric Leon Stinson, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and misdemeanor counts of assault and domestic violence.

Stinson is accused of ramming his ex-wife's vehicle around 6:40 a.m. Nov. 20 while she was driving north on Old Troy Pike with a passenger inside, according to a Huber Heights Police Division report.

The woman "attempted to get away from Stinson by turning around, when he rammed her vehicle again as they approached Old Troy Pike and Powell Road," an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division stated.

Stinson continued to follow the vehicle and rammed it a third time as his ex-wife pulled into a driveway in the 5000 block of Coco Drive, according to the report.

"Stinson then backed out, exited his vehicle and shot at her car at least three times. One of the rounds went into (the woman's mother's) residence while she was home," the affidavit stated.

Stinson is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.