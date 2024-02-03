Man accused ramming SUV into Kettering police cruiser facing formal charges

The man accused of ramming his SUV into two Kettering police cruisers last week is facing formal charges.

Alexander Love, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury this week on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of vandalism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers saw Love run a red light in a gray Cadillac SUV on E. Stroop Road on Jan. 23.

Officers caught up with Love near Pobst Drive. In a police report, a Kettering office stated they could see Love’s SUV swerving outside of its lane of travel. At that point, the officer activated their overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but Love allegedly didn’t stop.

While still on E. Stroop Road, Love’s SUV made a U-Turn at the median opening near the Stonebridge apartments. The officer then turned off their overhead lights and stopped following the vehicle.

Later, an officer watched the SUV drive north on Woodman Drive and began to follow it from a distance until they saw it turn into a Shell gas station. At that time, officers moved in to stop the vehicle.

Dash camera video obtained by News Center 7 showed offices surrounding the SUV, but as officers moved in, Love put the SUV in reverse and hit one of the cruisers. The video shows him put the car in drive and hit another cruiser in front of him.

The incident caused front bumper, headlight, and hood damage to one cruiser. The other had damage to the driver’s side door.

As several more cruisers began to close in on him, Love surrendered. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.

