Man accused of ‘randomly’ punching passenger walking off Atlanta airport plane train with his wife

A man was arrested after authorities say he punched a man on the plane train at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta police said on May 7, officers responded to the airport on the A-Concourse in reference to a fight.

When officers arrived, they found Ernest Bonner, restrained by another officer on the floor, who was acting aggressively.

In body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, officers can be seen handcuffing Bonner while he is yelling at them.

After officers restrained Bonner, police spoke to a victim who said he and his wife were walking off the train at A-Concourse until he was struck in the back of the head.

“He was looking at me kind of shifty, kind of crazy,” the victim told officers in the bodycam video. “I thought it was a joke.”

The victim told police he fell to the ground after being punched. Police have not said why Bonner punched the victim.

“It was so strange,” the victim’s wife told police. “It was very random.”

No one else was injured during the incident.

Bonner was charged with simple assault. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail without incident.

