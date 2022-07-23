Man accused of rape is back in jail after bond revoked

A Bowling Green, Ky. man facing rape, felonious assault and abduction charges is back in the Sandusky County Jail after his bond was revoked Monday. Michael Lather, 47, was indicted on the charges in January and pleaded not guilty at an April arraignment hearing. HIs bond was set at $100,000. Lather posted bond April 29. A journal entry on the Sandusky County Clerk of Courts site stated Lather's bond was revoked due to violations of his bond conditions.

FREMONT — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man facing rape, felonious assault and abduction charges is back in the Sandusky County Jail after his bond was revoked Monday.

Michael Lather, 47, was indicted on the charges in January and pleaded not guilty at an April arraignment hearing.

His bond was set at $100,000 and Lather posted bond April 29.

A journal entry on the Sandusky County Clerk of Courts site stated Lather's bond was revoked due to violations of his bond conditions.

He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

Lathers charges stem from a Sept. 14, 2021 incident in Fremont.

According to a Fremont Police Department report, a woman was visiting a friend in Fremont and asked Lather for a ride home.

Lather drove her to another Fremont residence and followed her to a shed on the property.

He accused the woman of stealing his marijuana and money from his vehicle.

Lather allegedly hit the woman several times in the face and demanded she give him his marijuana back or give him sex, according to the report.

When the woman refused and called out for help, Lather allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A witness found Lather with the woman and confronted him.

Fremont Police arrived at the location minutes after a 911 call was placed.

Police received Ohio Bureau Criminal Investigation lab results in December that found Lather's DNA.

The case was presented to a Sandusky County grand jury and Lather was indicted for rape, felonious assault and abduction.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody April 23.

According to the report, Lather was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

