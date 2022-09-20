Man accused of rape was found incompetent, but judge refused to commit him

Sep. 20—Prosecutors and defense lawyers for the man accused of a violent Valley Cemetery rape should show up at a Manchester courtroom Tuesday morning ready for a trial on his status as a sexually violent predator, a judge said.

By then, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi said Monday, she will have decided most of the thorny legal issues in the first trial of its kind in the state.

The most important issue is whether a jury will decide the criminal-like case that is nonetheless filed as a civil matter.

On Monday, Nicolosi leaned against a jury trial, which Amuri Diole's public defenders have demanded. If she does call for a jury trial, the earliest a trial could begin is next Monday.

"Come prepared tomorrow to try the case," Nicolosi told lawyers for both sides after a 45-minute hearing. She set the time for 9:30 a.m.

In July, Nicolosi found Diole incompetent to stand trial on 12 felony charges stemming from an April 2021 rape in the Valley Cemetery in Manchester. That decision set him up for release from jail in 90 days — which will be on Sept. 28 — unless prosecutors can get him committed to a psychiatric institution.

A probate court has already refused to commit Diole. The last mechanism to keep him off the streets is to have him declared a sexually violent predator.

New Hampshire has had a sexually violent predator law on the books since 2010. It is normally used to keep someone incarcerated who has served out his time for a rape conviction but is in danger of committing further rapes once released.

One provision allows the commitment of defendants, such as Diole, who have been found incompetent to stand trial. Lawyers on both sides say they've found no instances where it has been used before in New Hampshire.

Nicolosi also said she will expect the victim in the rape to testify.

The prosecutor in the case, First-Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn Sweeney, has said that authorities have never undertaken follow-up interviews with the victim, something that normally takes place in any criminal case.

Victim testimony represents another issue Nicolosi must decide — the rules of evidence in the hearing. Criminal cases call for the toughest of rules, such as the ability to confront one's accuser.

But the sexually violent predator law allows for some leeway. For example, hearsay rules are relaxed, and prosecutors had planned on introducing police body cam video, which apparently contains some statements from the victim on the day of the crime.

Other legal issues swirling around the case:

—Two trials in one: Whether by judge or jury, the trial must reach two decisions: whether Diole is guilty of the four rape charges and other crimes, and whether his incompetency was severe enough to foil his lawyer's ability to represent him. Diole's public defenders want the crime question decided first, then the competency issue.

—Competency: The competency question could mean that Diole's public defenders have to testify in the trial, necessitating a third lawyer for Diole. Public defender Tom Stonitsch described the predicament for the prosecution: "It's like a super beyond-a-reasonable doubt."

—A third evaluation: Defense lawyers want an evaluation undertaken last month by Dr. Daniel Lampignano stricken from trial. They fault Sweeney for scheduling the evaluation without informing them and said it violated Diole's rights. Sweeney said the evaluation had nothing to do with the crime. "This is an evaluation between a doctor and, essentially, a patient," he said.

—Jury trial: Lawyers for Diole say their biggest argument for a jury trial is that it is his constitutional right. "Other than the name, this is standing in place of what would have been a criminal trial," Stonitsch said. But Nicolosi countered with a hypothetical question: If Diole is found guilty, committed to psychiatric care and then restored to competency, then he wouldn't have to be tried again?

Stonitsch said the state could reissue the criminal charges and the case would start anew.

Police have described the rape in brutal terms.

The victim ran to the arms of police clothed in only a sweatshirt. She told police she endured a two-hour attack that included sexual assaults, a knife at her throat, and her head getting bashed against granite pillars.

Diole's lawyers have said they may raise the issue of consent.

