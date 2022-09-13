Man accused of rape, sexual assault of a young girl over past three years

Sep. 13—A Warren County grand jury indicted a Franklin Twp. man who allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a child under 10 years of age over the past three years.

The grand jury handed down the indictments Monday against Todd Jeffrey Rogers, 42, that included two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; two counts of attempted rape with a specifications that the victim being under 10 years of age, both first-degree felonies; and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the victim was known to Rogers and disclosed what happened to a relative.

Rogers is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail.

An arraignment has been scheduled in Warren County Common Pleas Court for 1 p.m. Wednesday.