Man accused of rape, sexual assault of a young girl over past three years

Sep. 13—A Warren County grand jury indicted a Franklin Twp. man who allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a child younger than 10 over the past three years.

The grand jury handed down the indictments Monday against Todd Jeffrey Rogers, 42, that included two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; two counts of attempted rape with a specifications that the victim is younger than 10, both first-degree felonies; and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the girl was known to Rogers and disclosed what happened to a relative.

Rogers is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail.

An arraignment has been scheduled in Warren County Common Pleas Court for 1 p.m. Wednesday.