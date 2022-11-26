Man accused of rape of underage girl about a decade ago

Nov. 25—Authorities booked a Kalispell man into county jail Wednesday, charging him with the alleged rape of an underage girl about a decade ago after she came forward with the accusations this past February.

Jon Allen Wilson, 32, faces a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court after Judge Heidi Ulbricht signed a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 22. Initially held with bail set at $50,000, he has since been released.

The now 25-year-old victim told investigators with the Kalispell Police Department on Feb. 4 that she met Wilson as a 12-year-old, court documents said. The two attended church together and the victim said she had a crush on Wilson, who she estimated was 18 or 19 years old at the time, according to court documents.

Wilson began communicating with her more regularly after she revealed her crush and the two became physical, the victim told authorities, according to court documents. Wilson would allegedly sneak into her home in Kalispell and fondle her breasts under her shirt, she said. He also groped her genital area and penetrated her vagina with his fingers, court documents said.

The victim told authorities that Wilson knew her age, according to court documents. She said she ended their contact when she was about 15 years old.

When detectives met with Wilson, he allegedly confirmed much of her recollection. According to court documents, he acknowledged knowing her age, which he put at about 13.

Wilson allegedly told detectives he appreciated the attention he received despite her age.

He is expected to appear before Ulbricht on Dec. 15 for his arraignment on the felony charge. If convicted, Wilson faces a minimum of four years in state prison and up to life behind bars owing to the victim's age as well as a fine of up to $50,000 and restitution.

